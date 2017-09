Pictures: Buhari Receives 1953 Classmates

By The Nigerian Voice

By The Nigerian Voice

President Muhammadu Buhari receives his Classmates in the 1953 set of Katsina Middle School in Daura Katsina on 3rd Sep 2017.

President Buhari receives his Classmates in the 1953 set of Katsina Middle School in Daura Katsina on 3rd Sep 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives his Classmates in the 1953 set of Katsina Middle School in Daura Katsina on 3rd Sep 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives his Classmates in the 1953 set of Katsina Middle School in Daura Katsina on 3rd Sep 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives his Classmates in the 1953 set of Katsina Middle School in Daura Katsina on 3rd Sep 2017.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives his Classmates in the 1953 set of Katsina Middle School in Daura Katsina on 3rd Sep 2017.