RE: Simbi Wabote Not Being Truthful, Let Him Respond to Sections of the Local Content Act

This morning, I woke up to be greeted by a piece written by one Bodmas P. Kemepadei, a Special Adviser New Media to the Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Central Zone, Mr Tare Porri, which demands that the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr Simbi Wabote respond to the main reason why the IYC staged a protest march against the Board on Thursday, August 31, 2017 over allegations that the NCDMB had opened offices in Lagos and Abuja and was working to leave the state.

The Executive Secretary had in a widely published statement clarified issues yesterday stating that “Our 17-storey headquarters’ building project in Yenagoa has got to the 12th floor. It might end up being the tallest structure in the whole of the South-South and South-East when it is completed in 2018. How can we leave such a building and move to Abuja or Lagos? ”However, the board has established liaison and zonal offices in key cities and oil-producing states for operational efficiency, just like other federal agencies and state governments”

But obviously unsatisfied by this position, Mr Kemepadei retorted with an article that was generously shared on my Facebook timeline and group SAYELBA, thereby earning this response from me.

Allow me to state from the outset as I have always said that I am neither the spokesman nor a staff of the Nigeria Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board. Like William Butler Yeats’ Irish Airman “No likely end [in this debate] could bring [me] loss or leave [me and my peple] happier than before. Nor law, nor duty bade me fight, Nor public man, nor cheering crowds, [just]A lonely impulse of delight ”in speaking the truth when it matters most drives me.

So allow me at this juncture to take you on your main bone of contention against the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, namely the content of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Industry Act No.2 of 2010.

First off, contrary to your claim section 71 of that Act does not have a subparagraph (subsection) 4. Secondly here is what the entire section 71 says: "71.-(1) There is established for the Board the Governing Council (in this Act referred to as the "Council") which shall conduct the affairs of the Board.

2) The Head Office of the Council and the Board shall be located in any of the oil or gas producing States of the Federation.

(3) The Council may establish branch offices of the Board in any of the gas or oil producing States of the Federation. "

Having provided the Law verbatim, now allow me to break it down for you.

In your piece aimed at maligning Wabote, you lavishly quoted subsection (2) which says "The Head Office of the Council and the Board SHALL be located in any of the oil or gas producing States of the Federation."(emphasis FGA's)

Now the question all sane and sincere people and most especially the Ijaws you claim to represent in this campaign of yours must ask you is this: is the Head office of the Council and Board located in any of the Oil and Gas producing States? Ordinarily, I am supposed to leave that as a rhetorical question, but for the sack of clarity and the benefit of the unsuspecting innocent public that may be misled by contrary baseless rhetoric, I shall now provide the answer to that question. YES! The Head Office of the Board and Council is in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, Nigeria's Gas Capital, a renowned Oil and Gas producing State. They even have two Head offices and a third, which is their permanent Headquaters under construction at the Yenagoa Central Business Distinct, at the Oxbow Lake axis, close to the Federal Secretariat and Central Bank Building. The other two offices are located at as follows:

HEAD OFFICE

NCDMB House,

Isaac Boro Expressway,

By Opolo Roundabout, Opolo

Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

E: info@ncdmb.gov.ng

HEAD OFFICE 2

Revenue House, Eradiri Road

Onopa, Yenagoa

Secondly, let's even treat the subsection (3) that many of you, including Tare Porri, your 'renowned lawyer and activist' may want to hold tight to, which states that: (3) "The Council MAY establish branch offices of the Board in any of the gas or oil producing States of the Federation." (Emphasis FGA’s)

Since you guys appear to be so passionate about this matter, so much so that you have even staged a protest over it, I expect you a group led by 'a renowned lawyer and activist' to have read the law you base your entire arguments on thoroughly and properly, which you obviously have not done in your haste to malign Wabote.

Now allow me to repeat what I told my friend and President of the Niger Delta University Alumni Association, Barrister Opuowei Daniel Zitimiyola, in my previous piece on this subject (vide: http://www.sayelbatimes.com/on-the-iyc-central-zone-chairmans-claims-about-the-ncdmb-offices-locations-by-fortune-godsson-alfred/) but let slid when he pushed further, because I was not in the mood to argue, namely the Board has not violated section 71 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Industry Act No.2 of 2010 or any other Law. In fact, then I said the NCDMB does not have or operate any office in Lagos. But now I want to even take it even a notch higher by saying even if they do have and operate one, it won’t be in violation of the Act. Put differently, operating an Office of the Board in Lagos does not in any way violate the Law setting up the Board. This is because contrary to the much repeated claim that is not based on a proper understanding of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Industry Act, the Act does not expressly prohibit the setting up of Offices outside Oil and Gas producing States.

For the sake of absolute clarity, let us return to the Law, especially, subsection(3) of section 71 of the Act which says "The Council MAY establish branch offices of the Board in any of the gas or oil producing States of the Federation." (Emphasis FGA’s)

Now one does not have to be 'a renowned lawyer and activist' to know that when a Law uses the term “MAY” as done in this context, it means the executor of the Law has a choice to act or not to. Before you start entertaining any idea of thinking the context is applied differently, please note that it was not a mere happenstance that the subsection immediately before it subsection (2) used the word “Shall”. So the drafters of the law were deliberate in the diction to express their intent for the Law.

Given the forgoing, it is crystal clear that contrary to your claim, the Board did not violate any law and would not be doing so even if it establishes an office in Lagos.

Finally as I have often told all those who care to listen, one of the easiest and best ways to win debates, especially ones that do not have solid foundations is to leave me out of them. Once you drag me in, you lose and this is one example. It is my hope that you guys will learn. Thing is, as a Bayelsan, I also do not support the idea of having an office in Lagos to compete with the one in Bayelsa. However, I feel very much insulted when you try to tell me that I do not know what I know in a bid to push your agenda.

Fortune God’sSon Alfred a Public Policy Analysts, Broadcast Journalists, Bloger and Media Consultant who tweets via @ElMagnificento1 could be reached via his email godsson1752@gmail.com