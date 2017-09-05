IPOB leader is working for APC government – Uwazuruike

The founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike has alleged that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Bifara (IPOB) is working for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Uwazuruike also said that Kanu has been a hindrance to the achievement of an independent Biafra nation.

According to him, the IPOB leader’s declaration that no election will hold in Anambra state is an attempt to favour the APC government.

Uwazuruike said “Nnamdi is fighting against Biafra. The security agencies have seen Nnamdi as somebody with a high value that they can use.

“They heard him shouting on radio and they approached him and he accepted to work with them.

“No election in Anambra State is aimed at favouring the All Progressives Congress (APC) to edge out Governor Obiano through destabilisation; that’s the only thing and it’s being arranged by the security agencies, using Kanu.

“I know the mansions that Nnamdi Kanu and people like him have abroad…let Kanu keep disgracing himself like he’s doing now, because I know he’s being funded and I know those funding him.”