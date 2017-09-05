Obsolete Equipment Hinders Power Distribution – Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that power distribution is now difficult because equipment acquired by the distribution companies upon privatisation have become obsolete, Daily Trust reports.

Addressing State House reporters yesterday after the Federal Executive Council meeting, Fashola said the equipment must be upgraded for the Discos to be able to absorb and distribute the existing megawatts of electricity. The minister was fielding questions on why distribution companies recently rejected over 9,000 megawatts of electricity within one week as reported.

“The transmission capacity has…increased, it has moved from the proverbial 5,000 to 6,700 megawatt that we can will. But the problem now is at the distribution end. For the kind of sustainable power we all want to see, it means every part of the value chain must work,” he said.

Source: EnergyMix