Fuel tanker fire destroys shops, displaces 60 in Niger

A fuel tanker fire in Batati town in Lavun local government area of Niger State has caused the displacement of over 60 people with 48 shops burnt.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has put the loss in the disaster at N50 million.

Although nobody died in the incident, the people living along the road lost their valuables along with farmlands.

The disaster occurred when the two fuel tankers tried to overtake each other on Bida – Mokwa road.

Confirming the incident, the Information Officer of NSEMA, Alhaji Ibrahim Hussaini, said a formal report has been submitted to the government through the appropriate authority.

The District Head of Batati, Alhaji Mohammed, who also confirmed the incident, said nobody died because the incident occurred early in the morning when people were yet to open their shops for business.

The state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Alhaji Mohammed Nda, has visited the area to commiserate with the villagers and donated N1 million to the victims.