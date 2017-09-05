To Measure their Love for Africa

I am writing this with the hope that someone close to Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, the Special Adviser on Social Media to President Buhari of Nigeria would see and draw her attention to it. Yes. Of recent, Ms. Onochie has been in the news for both the right reasons and for the wrong ones.

I was personally impressed with her soft-spoken nature and the way she explained the need for Nigerians to respect their President’s privacy when I watched the erudite manager on You Tube stoutly defend her Principal. I quite agree with her that it was purely the prerogative of Mr President to disclose the nature of his ailment to Nigerians or to keep it to himself.

Internationally, the medical profession is among some other professions that adhere strictly to the “confidentiality clause” in the discharge of their duties. It means that hospitals and doctors are not allowed to disclose the nature or details of the illness of a patient under their supervision to anyone, no matter how closely related the person is to the patient, unless the patient expressly authorises such a disclosure. Banks have the same policy. No matter how closely related anyone is to a client, the banks will never disclose information concerning an account to anyone else who is not the account owner. If they mistakenly do and are sued for violating the confidentiality clause, they get into

real trouble. So, I am 100% with Lauretta on that – as Dr. Paul Unongo would say, defending Mr President’s anger at those wanting to dismember Nigeria.

However, I totally disagree with Mrs Onochie when she talks about cutting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu “to size”. In our African tradition, married women are expected to respect husbands. Mazi Kanu is a married man. And for a wife, a mother and an Igbo sister who is in a position to clarify issues with her Principal to speak so disrespectfully about a family man is, to put it mildly, very uncharitable. Did Mrs Onochie forget that Mr Kanu has a wife and children? And in England where we all lived, was it our habit to dress down parents in the presence of their children? I think Mr Kanu deserves an apology.

Nnamdi and Lauretta lived in England, and possibly are still members of the group we call British-Nigerians. I am a British-Nigerian myself. And I remember how we used to crack that joke, that we British-Nigerians were half British, half Nigerian – living in a world of our own.

We knew we could make that world real. Yet we all dreamt about when we could go home to influence our native Nigerian system for better. We all were a part of that dilemma we termed half British, half Nigerian. Some of us adopted a safe posture. While in Nigeria we were British. And while in Britain, we were Nigerian. We just had to feel safe. But when that possibility is, for whatever reason, overshadowed by our desire to return to the land of our birth and to make that land up by ourselves in imitation of how those countries we lived in were made up by their own people, we must be careful that in throwing away the dirty bath water, we do not throw away the baby with it.

The polity is already heated up and what any well meaning Nigerian would want at this point in time is for those who wish President Buhari well during his tenure to restrain themselves from making any statements that could further inflame an already volatile situation.

It is obvious that in her anxiety to please her boss, Mrs Onochie went too far. For instance, whether Kanu violated his bail conditions or not is not for us to determine. That matter should be left for the law courts that granted him bail to decide.

Mrs Onochie’s description of Mazi Kanu as “Little Kanu” to my understanding is a slip-over from the competitive struggles of their days in the United Kingdom. There is a possibility they knew each other at some point. The United Kingdom is a place you have to work and compete hard to succeed. And when you succeed, it is like you can move mountains anywhere in the world.

While in the United Kingdom, Kanu had a mission to consistently attack Nigeria through his Radio Biafra, in agitation for self determination for the Igbo. Lauretta had a mission to run for a political post in the United Kingdom. Both Kanu and Lauretta are success stories in their own rights. Now that both are in Nigeria, Lauretta has a plumb job as Adviser to the President and Kanu remains the leader of a restless, agitating youth organisation bent on making a virile, equitable and progressive Nigeria or breaking and remoulding it.

The truth we should all agree on is that most Nigerians are not happy with the situation of things in the country right now. That is why there are so many agitations in almost every nook and cranny of the country. Some Nigerians are calling for a plebiscite, to give all ethnic nationalities in the country a chance to determine for themselves whether they want to live together in the first place, and if so, by what social arrangements? Others are clamouring for an outright restructuring of the country in its present state. They look towards the United States of America. America has 50 states. Each state is autonomous. Each state makes it own laws. Each state manages its own affairs. And if you don’t like the laws of the state, you go live in a state you are comfortable to live in.

America is a conglomeration of nationalities. They arrive from wherever. They drop the tradition and culture of their original countries. They try to imbibe the American way of life. It does not matter whether they come from Japan, China, South America, Europe, Middle East or Africa. What matters to them is that they are Americans. Anywhere in the world, it makes them proud to be identified as Americans – widely touted as the strongest country in the world.

Like the Americans, why are most Nigerians not proud to be seen or identified as Nigerians, given the entire mineral and manpower resources that abound in the land?

People like Mrs Onochie and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who have lived in such advanced democratic countries as the UK should be more concerned with why our people, with all the resources we have, all the brains we have, are still struggling with nation building and national unity. Why are all the intelligent people in Nigeria leaving the country in their droves to work for other countries abroad, in search of the Golden Fleece? Why do Nigerian graduates prefer to become security guards and dish washers in Europe and America to being employed in their own native country? We all know why.

It is because there is no justice in the land. Most Nigerians are not happy. Those who claim to be happy are only those who are in a position to dupe the country, create ghost-work positions and earn the salaries in addition to their own. Such people! That is why there is so much unhappiness among the ordinary

Nigerians. And Nnamdi and Lauretta, both Igbo, seem to represent the two extreme ends of this Nigerian dilemma. Still, among all those who have addressed this issue, I find great relief in the warning of Abubakar Umar, an ex- governor of Kaduna State, to the Nigerian government over its move to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu for allegedly flouting his bail conditions.

Mr Umar who governed Kaduna from 1985 to 1988 warned that the move to re-arrest Kanu is a ‘dangerous and politically unwise’ effort that could backfire. The retired colonel and social critic advised the Buhari administration to stop seeing Mr. Kanu as “a common criminal” emphasising that the government’s current poise was not the smartest way out of the delicate situation.

His words: “Mr. Kanu is a bitter young man fighting for a fairer deal for his Igbo kinsmen. His seeming militant approach is the result of the strong arm tactics with which the federal government deals with him. Buhari had in his words and actions kept the people of South-east marginalized – a development that contributed to the seeming popularity of secessionist campaigns across the region.

“Many Igbo genuinely feel marginalised since they belong to the category of those who gave Mr. President only 5% of their votes and appeared to have fallen out of his favour.

“President Buhari’s insistence that the unity of Nigeria is a settled issue is a nationalistic wish and is no surprise coming from a veteran of a civil war fought to keep the country one. However, this does not take into account the mood of the nation as indicated by the growing agitations for self-determination, restructuring and many other similar demands.

“If indeed the President is able to ignore and silence those agitators, it will be a case of suspended animation. Most Nigerians are convinced of the need to maintain Nigeria’s unity, cognisant of the enormous benefits all sections derive from a large, diverse and resource rich country.

“The federation would provide a security umbrella to all the federating units which will enhance their survivability and prosperity. It is difficult to see how any of them can fare better out of the federation. But the fact that there are growing agitations for self-determination, restructuring and other similar demands speak gravely of the way the federation is being governed. Nigeria’s unity can only be guaranteed when all its citizens feel they are getting a fair deal and when all its component parts are treated justly and equitably.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, [Deji] Adeyanju and other similar agitators might seem like felons or even anarchists. But as often happens over humanity’s turbulent

history, appearances can be deceitful. One man’s terrorist could well be another man’s freedom fighter.

“In any event, despite what the security agencies might feel, there is nothing to fear from Mazi Kanu. He and his compatriots are people who love their country dearly and are willing to take a risk with their lives while blowing a whistle on some of our bad habits. It will be a tragic mistake to treat them as common criminals. It is evident that they are fighting a cause millions consider entirely legitimate. And until our democracy learns to accommodate dissent, vigorous, robust, even if inconvenient, it will be incapable of serving our common good.”

Both Onochie and Kanu have missions to accomplish.

If anyone is jealous of the other to warrant such an uncharitable statement as locking someone up and throwing the key in the ocean or asking what lessons a mother would be imparting to her children the way she speaks about husbands: that’s your own brother, and that’s your own sister we are talking about here! I know how it could feel, believe you me. But we should still work together in the interest of the country we can rightfully call our own.

Onochie and Kanu should be working together to save Nigeria from collapse. That is democracy. That is the Igbo spirit, in search of the best solutions to the problems of Nigeria. That is the yardstick for these our two local champions of Igbo Land, Mrs Onochie and Mr Kanu, to measure their love for Africa.