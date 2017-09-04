N50,000 Bribe: OC Anti Kidnapping Lands In Big Trouble, As Lagos CP Orders His Removal

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the removal of the Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism Squad, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CSP Akinade Adejobi.

Adejobi and his officers were alleged to have taken N50,000 for the bail of one Blessing Taiwo, over an alleged theft.

They were also alleged to have seized the victim’s phone pending when a balance of N20,000 would be paid on Tuesday.

Blessing’s sister, Florence, had claimed she (Florence) was sexually harassed by the policemen who put hands into her private parts and breasts anytime she took food to her sister in the cell where Blessing was locked up with a mad woman.

She had said one of the policemen had been pestering her with telephone calls, asking to see her.Punch