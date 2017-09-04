N120b Police Fraud Allegation: PDP Lambasts Buhari Administration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration over its “deafening silence” on the allegation of corruption against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris by the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isa Misau.

In a series of posts on its Twitter Handle Monday, the PDP warned against any attempt to cover up the weighty allegations, even as it questioned the anti-corruption posture of the current administration. “We are worried with the deafening silence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nigeria-led federal government on the allegation of corruption against the Nigeria Police Inspector General by Senator Misau.

“The N120 billion fraud allegation against the Inspector General of Police is too weighty and the Police authority must pursue itself of this accusation. ” This allegation must not be swept under the carpet by the APC-led government like the ones against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu and others,” read some of the tweets monitored by this correspondent. On the Police accusation that the lawmaker deserted the Force in controversial circumstance, the PDP said failure of the police authority to realize this until Misau spoke against it speaks volume

“The sudden realization that Senator Misau is a deserter further exposes the complicity of the Nigeria Police Force on this matter,” the party wrote in yet another tweet, even as it accused the ruling party of covering up some corrupt elements. “The APC-led federal government cannot be said to be fighting corruption and at the same time, covering up corrupt officers,” it added. Only recently, Senator Misau had at a media briefing in Abuja, accused the police boss of graft, describing the force under Ibrahim Idris as “a cesspool of corruption, nepotism, indiscipline and favouritism.

Among other things, the lawmaker had accused the Inspector General of Police of collecting huge sums of money amounting to N120 billion yearly from oil firms and other corporate bodies for special security. Misau, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has continued to insist that his disengagement from the Force followed laid down rules, with the Police boss arguing otherwise.

-Vanguard-