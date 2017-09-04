Resident doctors spurn FG offer, begin indefinite strike

Nigerian resident doctors under the umbrella of National Association of Resident Doctors has announced its members are embarking on an indefinite strike action beginning on Monday.

The doctors met last week with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, but they failed to strike an agreement.

It was learnt that the government made some offers to them said they rejected the offers which were not acceptable to the medical doctors

In a short statement, NARD President, Dr. Onyebueze John, said, “Rising from our NEC meeting, which started by 7pm yesterday and ended 3am today. NARD has resolved to reject the promissory offer from Government, and proceed on total and indefinite strike action until all items in her demand list for strike action are resolved by Government.”

It will be recalled that NARD had in June 2016 called its members out on a strike that lasted for about a week before it was called off.