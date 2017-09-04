AHRC wishes all a safe Labor Day:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) wishes a happy and safe Labor Day holiday to all fellow Americans. Labor Day has been celebrated in the United States for over 100 years, and has also been observed in Canada and other industrialized nations.

AHRC-USA salutes the labor movement. Labor Day serves as a reminder of the immense contribution of the working class to the well-being of society.

In this special occasion, AHRC-USA commends the extraordinary service and unwavering dedication of our law enforcement communities who works tirelessly to secure the safety and security of our nation

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) encourages all Americans to enjoy Labor Day weekend with their families and friends and to always honor and remember the pioneers of the labor rights movement.