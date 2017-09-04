Murder Of PDP Ward Chairman: Delta Speaker Condemns Killing, Says Justice Must Take Its Course

Eight days after the gruesome murder of Ward 4 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman,Mr. Felix Okugbeni, by unknown assailants in Ugwagba Community, Okpe local government area of the state, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori has condemned the murdered in its entirety.

The Speaker also gave assurance that those behind the dastard killing would be brought to book even as he commiserated with family of the deceased and Ugwagba community.

Oborevwori who spoke during a condolence visit to the Ugwagba community where he condoled with the deceased family members and the eldest man in the community, Pa. Young Mujagbe, implored the people of the community to remain calm and peaceful, adding that he would ensure he collaborate with security agency to apprehend and prosecute those behind the heinous crime for justice to be done.

According to the Speaker, it was absolutely wrong for anyone to take the life of another for whatever reason.

Meanwhile, Speaker Oborevwori, also visited the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Christy Okugbeni at Agbarho, where he expressed his condolences with her and her children, and called on security agents to unravel the killing to ensure justice was done.

The Speaker described the deceased as a peaceful, hardworking and humble man, and prayed God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding, the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Okugbeni, expressed gratitude to the Speaker and his entourage for the visit and support since the unfortunate incident occurred.

It was learnt that late Mr. Felix Okugbeni was allegedly ambushed in front of his house at about 9: 00 pm, Friday August 25, 2017 and brutally shot by suspected assassins and died while on the way to a hospital in Agbarho.

It would be recalled that The Nigerian Voice has exclusively reported that suspected assassins have reportedly shot dead ward 4 party Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Felix Okugbeni, at his residence in Ughwagba, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.