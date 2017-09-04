Three Deltans, Another Apprehended For Selling Vulture Meat In Bayelsa

Three women, who identified themselves as Doris, Finegirl, and Beauty, from Ughelli community, Delta state, have been arrested by the Vigilante Network at the Tombia market Etegwe, Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa state for selling vulture meat.

The women who were handed over to men of the Akenfa Division, Bayelsa Police command confessed selling Vulture meat and carcasses of donkeys to unsuspecting buyers, saying they import these meats from neighbouring states into the state and sell at cheap and affordable prices to buyers, mostly those who own restaurants, bars and canteens.

Speaking with reporters during the parade of the suspects, the Yenagoa coordinator of the Vigilante Network, Bunas Samuel, advised all Bayelsans to be on alert and be careful on what they consume. He called on NAFDAC to live up to its responsibility and checkmate the activities of food hawkers.

In another development, a man was also apprehended in Yenagoa, by members of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Network, for allegedly cooking and preparing vultures and selling them as chicken meat to the general public.

The man who was apprehended at the popular slaughter place, at Tombia Market, Etegwe Yenagoa was caught when field commanders of the Vigilante Network led by Godwin Avidi, were on patrol around the market axis, at exactly 11:43pm.

According to Godwin, the patroll team observed suspicious movement at the slaughter place, and trailed it.

“To our greatest imagination, we saw about thirty dead vultures, all prepared to be placed inside a hot pot of boiling water, we called the attention of the police and handed the suspect over to them, before then, he confessed to us, that, he uses dead meat bones to attract the vultures and then uses chemicals to kill them, and he has been in this business for years, selling them to market women and chicken traders at Major markets and chicken sales point in the state”, Godwin said.