Okpe Monarch Indicts Government Officials, Judges, Others Of Indulging In Cultism

“Cultism is a big problem not only in Delta State but in the whole country because that is the beginning of crime. They do things thinking that they can get away with it”, a first class traditional ruler in the state, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Major General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd) Orhue I, has said.

He revealed that cultism has eaten deep into the fibers of the country, “there are judges who are cultists, top government officials who are cultists, top police officers”, recalling that during his days in the army, the ill was finding its way but was quickly halted when it was discovered.

“I remember in those days, the thing was scrapping into the military, into the NDA and when they discovered it that they were trying to recruit some of them at Amadu Bello University. There were over 50 Cadets that were driven from the NDA”.

The Ovie, who doubles as the 1st Vice Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, stated this Friday when he played host to the leadership and members of the Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel (ICC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council in his palace at Orerokpe, Okpe local government council.

He bemoaned the situation where cult related activities have extended its evils to primary schools and among artisans.

Hear him: “in those days, cultists are supposed to be limited to the University now even primary schools, Okada riders, carpenters are cultists and that thing is destroying the society”.

According to him, hard drugs have influenced cultists to doing things the ordinary eye wouldn’t have been able to do, “they smoke Indian helm, and from there they start going to rob, they steal their mother’s monies, go to small breaking in and entry from there to armed robbery and kidnapping”.

He said crime in the society started from someone being a cultist, “if you don’t nip it, it becomes a big crime and that is making this country unsafe for all of us”.

Meanwhile, the Okpe monarch decried the under reportage of communities in the state, “a lot of things are happening in the communities which are not reported because most of you want to maybe remain in the township”.