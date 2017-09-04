Boko Haram Beheads Man In Cameroon

Boko Haram terrorists on Sunday night beheaded a man in Cameroon, as they continue with their reign of terror around the Lake Chad Basin.

Reliable newspaper, L’Oeil du Sahel, which is often the first medium to break Boko Haram news in Cameroon, said the unidentified man was beheaded last night in the locality of Doulou, not far from the town of Mora in Cameroon’s far north.

Boko Haram has been wreaking havoc in Cameroon since 2014, killing over 2000 civilians in more than 500 gun and bomb attacks, in addition to hundreds of policemen and soldiers.

In neighboring Nigeria, more than 25, 000 people have been murdered since the insurgency began in 2009, and over 2.5 million people have been displaced from their homes and means of livelihood.

In its lead story today, which first appeared online on Sunday evening, L’Oeil du Sahel reported that the terrorists, who pledged allegiance to ISIS in March 2015, have started using drones for surveillance and attacks in Cameroon, launching them from the Nigerian side of the border.

The acquisition of the new technology seems to be explaining the escalation of attacks in recent months by Boko Haram, at a time authorities in both countries had declared them defeated.