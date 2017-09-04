Vox pop:Menace of Fulani herdsmen attacks: Nigerians proffer the way out 

Police in Enugu State recently averted what could have snowballed into a bloody clash between the Fulani herdsmen and irate youths of Ozalla in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The police in a statement signed by its spokesman, ASP Ebere Amaraizu, said one Ndubueze Oboro was farming at Umane Ngene bush when suddenly he was attacked by a suspected pastoralist and inflicted with decrees of injury at his back shoulder, in addition to losing five fingers.

From 1996 to 2006 about 121 people lost their lives in Bauchi and Gombe states as a result of conflicts between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

Many communities, particularly in the North Central and South-Eastern states, have also recently faced severe attacks allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

Since January 2016, about 10 Agatu communities in Benue State have suffered unprecedented hardship in the hands of men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen. About 500 Agatu villagers have reportedly lost their lives to the herdsmen.

In Abia State communities of Uzuakoli in Bende Local Government Area, Ebem and Akanu in Ohafia and Umuchieze in Umunneochi, there have been cases of deadly clashes between rural farmers and the cattle breeders.

The invasion of farmlands in Ebem and Akanu communities nearly resulted in bloodbaths but the wisdom of the leaders in the community who timely reported to the authorities saved bloody clashes. Some of the cases were so serious that Abia State Government had to intervene, preventing the youths of the communities from retaliating. It set up a peace committee that quelled the then imminent doom.

The case is not different in Enugu State. Of the 482 communities in the State, one cannot point to one community that has not had its fair share of Fulani herdsmen’s barbaric activities, leave in their wake perennial tears of sorrow as incidents of killing, robbery, rape, maiming and kidnapping by the cattle herdsmen have inflicted pains on most farmers, leaving them in fear.

In March 2014, suspected Fulani herdsmen allegedly killed Tamgbo Ogueji, a member of the traditional rulers’ cabinet at Eke Community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State. The deceased, aged 85, was shot in his house in the early hours over an undisclosed issue with the herdsmen.

The town of Nkpologu Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State was, in January 2015, was thrown into mourning following news of the death of a young woman on New Year’s eve, during a Fulani herdsmen’s robbery attack on a commuter bus.

In April 2016, suspected fulani herdsmen invaded Ukpabi Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani local government area of Enugu state killing scores. The herdsmen, numbering more than 100, reportedly stormed the sleepy community in the early hours of the Monday morning carrying guns, bows, arrows, machetes and swords to execute their mission.

The attack of fulani herdsmen have not only been witnessed in North-Central and South-East alone, Farmers in Lagun, Iyana Offa, Offa, Atagba, Lapata and their surrounding communities in Lagelu Local Council Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, alleged that a group of Fulani armed men attacked their communities, carting away valuables.

Due to the effect of these attacks and uncountable loss of lives out has caused, the Nigerian Voice sought the opinion of Nigerians on how to put an end to the incessant attacks on farmers by Fulani herdsmen.

Femi Adeshina suggested that, "Since they are nomadic, the Federal Government should allocate about ten hectares of land to them in each local Governments of the federation and if after all this efforts their action persists, then constitution must be followed and those caught must be properly punished.

"To curb attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen needs holistic and combined measures and efforts by both governments and farmers/local settlers. On the part of governments, the Federal Government should stop being insensitive to the plights of the Nigerian farmers who play host to most of these attacks. They should be proactive and that is by ensuring that security agents monitor the grazing of Fulani herdsmen.

"The security agents should collaborate with farmers and local settlers and provide means of contacting them whenever they sight Fulani herdsmen. This would afford security agents to meet with these herdsmen and sensitise them on the need not to trespass to peoples farms rather than allowing the farmers to do this, a situation that always results in killings and maiming.

"There should be laws that would restrict herdsmen from grazing on people's farms. On the part of the farmers, they should be cautious and be civil in approaching herdsmen when they sight them on their farmlands. Rather than trying to face and chastise them for grazing on their farms, they should leave them and report to the police promptly. State governments should also emulate Governor Fayose of Ekiti state who warned and also directed that no Fulani herdsmen should graze on peoples farms.

"There should be committee that would be monitoring farmers and Fulani herdsmen and ensuring that the two parties are sensitized and made to realise why they should partner with themselves. Most don't know that the feaces of cow serve as manure to farmlands, most farmers need this... While herdsmen also need some unwanted farm produce like maize shell for the consumption of their cows.

"While they eat these maize shells, the cows defecate on the farmlands and it serves as manure. So, government, security agencies should be alive to their responsibilities and stop paying lip service to this ugly rise in Fulani herdsmen attacks." Timothy Agbor stressed.

Lateef Dada in his view urged the FG to totally ban the herdsmen from the public. He said, "The federal government should as a matter of urgency banned the herdsmen from the public and let there be stiff penalty for whoever is caught and their cows. We can start there and then think of another step."

Tajudeen Salaam suggested that every States emulate the Osun State style which has helped in preventing clashes between the herdsmen and the farmers.

According to Salaam, "I think this is already slowing down but in addition to ranching, banning of open gracing, Osun approach is the way to go. This is where a standing Committee exist for reconciling inter farmers and herdsmen clashes."