SUPREME COURT: IKPEAZU MOVES ABIA ELDERS, SENATORS TO VISIT DAURA

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has become more desperate in a bid to curry the favour of top security agents and judicial officers in the country to compromise Justices of the Supreme Court who are set to commence hearing on a case of alleged submission of tax information and forgery of tax document filed against him by a contestant in the December 8, 2014, Sir Friday Nwosu.

At the present, the governor is said to be worried over threats by Lawal Musa Daura, the Director General, State Security Service, SSS ,to deal with him over suspected leakage of information about an Asokoro mansion secretly bought for him by the Governor.

The security chief is highly worried over the development and has threatened to withdraw his support to the Governor.

Pointblanknews.com had last week ran a story on how the Governor allegedly raised a N5 billion war chest to buy over anyone who has anything to do with his case still pending at the apex court. The governor is said to be desperate to the extent that he is willing to empty the state’s treasury to any person or group who has access to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, sources in the state said.

It was gathered that the governor had arranged a visit of Abia elders, selected monarchs as well as the three senators representing the state to visit Daura town this weekend to placate the DG SSS who hails from the area. The DSS DG is said to have accused the Governor’s camp of leaking information about a mansion at Asokoro. A source told Pointblanknews.com that the matter has also leaked to the Presidency and other security agencies in the country.

The source further told Pointblanknews.com that some Northern leaders had publicly confronted the top security chief at a meeting on the information about the Asokoro mansion allegedly bought for him by Ikpeazu which has become a matter for the national and international media. Shocked by the leakage, the DG SSS refused uttered a word in denial, a source privy to the issues told Pointblanknews.com. Worried by the situation and possible withdrawal of support by the top security chief, Ikpeazu has empaneled a group of Abia stakeholders comprising senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Mao Ohuabunwa, Theodore Orji, Dr. Gershon Amuta and Eze Eberechi Dick who is the chairman of South East council of traditional rulers to visit Daura this weekend.

The Governor has gotten some Abia elders to accompany him to Daura at the weekend to pacify the angry Lawal Daura. The elders, who had left Abia two days ago under the pretext of attending the wedding ceremony of the Senator Abaribe’s son in Abuja, would sneak into Daura town at the weekend to meet with the DG SSS. The delegation is set to have resolved to persuade the security chief to pardon the governor and help him reach out to the Supreme Court. On the night of 24th April, 2017, before the Supreme Court judgment, Uche Ogah vs Okezie Ikpeazu, which held May 12, 2017, the DG SSS was alleged to have taken Ikpeazu to the residence of one of the heads of the hierarchy of the judiciary in the country.

The visit was fixed for 12.30am to keep away prying eyes. At the visit, sources said the DG SSS pleaded with the high ranking judicial officer to deliver judgment in favor of the governor. A notorious female judge from the one of the South South states was present at the unholy hour visit where gifts and huge money in foreign currencies allegedly exchanged hands.

Happy for done deal, Ikpeazu allegedly rewarded the DG SSS with an eye popping mansion in Asokoro, a highbrow area of the Capital City, Abuja. Meanwhile, some groups have resolved to keep watch and expose the bribe cartel who are hell bent on helping Ikpeazu to escape justice over the brazen forgery of tax forgery documents and submission of false information.

Source: -Pointblanknews-