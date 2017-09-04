22-yr-old Nigerian man arrested for identity fraud in US

Law enforcement officers in Keweenaw County, Michigan located in the United States of America have arrested a Nigerian, Abramson Abdullah Adekola, 22, for forgery.

Upper Michigan Source reported that the suspect was apprehended on Thursday, August 24, 2017, by police deputies.

The news site also disclosed that he is being "charged with receiving and concealing stolen property over $1,000 but less than $20,000", an offence expected to earn him five years behind bars.

Adekola was arrested following an investigation into an identity fraud and stolen property processing operation, report says.

He has been accused of being part of a criminal enterprise that deals with stealing personal details of unsuspecting people and using them for online purchases.

The suspect who is being held at the Houghton County jail on a $50,000 cash bond was until his arrest living in the US after receiving a work visa.