If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nigeria | 4 September 2017 12:07 CET

Trade Lead - Nigeria: Bid Rounds for 30 Marginal Oil Fields
This project represents an opportunity for U.S. oil and gas firms to work closely with local companies operating in the upstream subsector

By APO - Africa Newsroom

Click for Full Image Size

WASHINGTON D.C., United States of America, September 4, 2017/APO/ --

Background:The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced that the federal government will soon open bids to concession 30 marginal oil fields in Nigeria. This project represents an opportunity for U.S. oil and gas firms to work closely with local companies operating in the upstream subsector, where U.S. technologies and expertise can help advance Nigeria's energy goals.

NNPC officials note that firms would need to engage Nigeria's regulator, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), to ensure that conditions for oil field leasing aligns with federal regulations.

Link for more information:

Proposal Deadline: Specific information about bid rounds are still forthcoming and USTDA will monitor and publish updates as information becomes available.

Point of Contact:
Josh Egba
Business Development Specialist, USTDA
Lagos, Nigeria
JEgba@USTDA.gov


ghana is rich, ghana is poor!
By: prof. eugene aniwei

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists