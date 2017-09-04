Trade Lead - Nigeria: Bid Rounds for 30 Marginal Oil Fields

WASHINGTON D.C., United States of America, September 4, 2017/APO/ --

Background:The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced that the federal government will soon open bids to concession 30 marginal oil fields in Nigeria. This project represents an opportunity for U.S. oil and gas firms to work closely with local companies operating in the upstream subsector, where U.S. technologies and expertise can help advance Nigeria's energy goals.

NNPC officials note that firms would need to engage Nigeria's regulator, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), to ensure that conditions for oil field leasing aligns with federal regulations.

Link for more information:

Proposal Deadline: Specific information about bid rounds are still forthcoming and USTDA will monitor and publish updates as information becomes available.

Point of Contact:

Josh Egba

Business Development Specialist, USTDA

Lagos, Nigeria

JEgba@USTDA.gov