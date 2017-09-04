Marie France Asike, wife of Chief of Staff to Obiano passes away at 63

The Chief of Staff to Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Prof. Joseph Asike has announced the death of his Mrs Marie France Asike aged, 63.

According to Prof. Asike, she passed away on Aug. 31, 2017 with himself and children by her side in her home at Upper Marlboro, Maryland, U.S.

The statement said she was born on April 24, 1954 and raised in Port Au Prince, Haiti and studied at the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium, where they met.

It said she moved to Nigeria in 1979 with her family, where she taught at University of Ibadan. Marie later moved to the U.S., in 1986 with her family.

``She was the daughter of Henri and Gisele Mangones of Haiti and sister to Henri Mangones and Genevieve Armand.

``She is loved and admired by all who had the good fortune of knowing her. She had an unquestionable zest for life and was generous to all.

``She was an avid traveller and reader. Marie was committed to social justice throughout her professional and private life.’’

Late Marie, is survived by her husband of 39 years, Joseph Asike, Professor at Howard University, U.S before taking up appointment as Chief of Staff to Gov Obiano.

One of her children, Dr Michael Asike, is Gastroenterologist at Greater Baltimore Medical Centre and his wife Deondra Asike.

Others are, Chuka Asike, Foreign Service Officer at U.S., Department of State; Sophie Asike, Assistant Attorney-General for the State of Maryland, Cynthia Valentine, Payne Fellowship Programme Manager at Howard University and her husband Todd Valentine, and grandchildren Avery and Brooklyn Valentine

Earlier, Secretary to State Government (SSG) Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, informing all political appointees of the death, urged: ``please take a moment and say a prayer for her and our Prof. Asike. May her gentle soul rest in peace’’.