NNPC appointments tilted in favour of north, says Ohanaeze

The apex socio political Organization of Ndigbo, the Ohanaeze, has appealed to President Muhammedu Buhari to revisit the recent reorganisation at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation in the interest of peace, unity and good governance.

Ohanaeze said in a statement signed by its President-General, Chief John Nwodo in Abuja on Sunday, that it is appalled at the consistent and unrepentant disposition of disdain for the South-East by Buhari administration as copiously displayed in the recent reorganisation at the NNPC.

The apex Igbo cultural body said that it had thought that after the President’s declaration in a broadcast recently that Nigeria’s unity had been settled and not negotiable, that he would take all necessary actions in his governance to achieve it, but the recent NNPC shake-up has not shown that the administration is walking its talk.

Nwodo said the new managers just announced by NNPC was clearly tilted in favour of the North, with the South-East totally ignored, as has always been the case since Buhari administration came to office.

“This brazen disregard, marginalization and non-compliance with the Federal character provisions in our constitution are the causes of lack of confidence which our youths have in our present governance structure.

“As long as President Buhari continues to live out his speech abroad that his government will favour those who voted 97 per cent for him against those who voted 5% for him so long will the dissatisfaction and unrest in our polity subsist,” Nwodo said.

-Ships&Ports-