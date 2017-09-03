Boko Haram Members Arrested In Kano As Governor Ganduje Calls For Vigilance

Security agents in Kano have arrested some suspected insurgents who were this morning (Sunday) moved to Abuja for interrogation, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced.

“The security agents also confiscated arms and communication gadgets from the alleged terrorists even as they divulged very useful information”, the governor added, appealing to people in the state to be more security conscious.

Governor Ganduje revealed this in a speech, while receiving the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, who paid him the traditional Hawan Nassarawa homage, at the Government House in Kano.

He explained that the arrest was made possible by special network that facilitated local community intelligence gathering, pointing out that the government would sustain its commitment towards protecting lives and property of the people.

The governor explained that as part of effort by his government to assist security agencies to do their work efficiently, vehicles worth millions of Naira have been purchased and distributed to the Army, Civil Defense, Federal Road Safety Corps as well as Hisbah Guards.

“We have also built ten security dormitories, each capable of housing 60 security officials to help the police in surveillance along the major highways coming onto the state capital”, he added.

He further stated that his administration, in conjunction with security agencies, have taken concrete steps to end criminal activities within Falgore forest, pouting out that so far, the Nigerian Army has established a training facility for soldiers in the forest.

Dr. Ganduje also told the Emir that the present administration in the state has committed huge resources to the provision of public infrastructure like metropolitan roads, rural access infrastructure, hospitals and classrooms among others, requesting for the sustained support of the Emirate Council to forge ahead.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Muhmmamd Sanusi II, urged the government to focus more on economic development, especially alleviating the current hardship being faced by Nigerians.

He also urged political leaders to caution their supporters against causing public disturbances, saying it was also imperative on them to generate more employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media & Communications

Government House Kano

September 3, 2017.