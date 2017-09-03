Police patrol team shoot one dead in Osun

A police patrol team has reportedly shot dead one youth identified as Segun Emir at Gbeja Football pitch in Osogbo, Osun State earlier this morning.

The Nigerian Voice learnt from an eye witness that the deceased was shot in the chest when he and others questioned the Police officers after one of them allegedly slapped him over an argument.

While the police were defending themselves against the mob, a stray mistakenly hit the deceased on his chest.

He was firstly taken to Aniyan Hospital but was rejected and was transferred to LAUTECH where he eventually gave up the ghost.

Our correspondent was unable to get to the Police public relation officer as at the time of filing this report.