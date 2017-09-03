Food, Petrol Prices Challenge Govt Policies

Nigerians are paying as high as N170 per litre on petrol in some states, as well as contending with rising prices of staple food items like bread, fish and meat among others despite billions of dollars paid as subsidy on importation of same products and recent efforts at diversifying the economy into agriculture with huge budgetary allocations, Sunday INDEPENDENT can authoritatively report.

Federal Government agency, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported last week that despite annual inflation slowing for a sixth month in July to 16.05%, food price pressure continued as all major food sub-indexes increased. Also, the agency, in its current report said that states’ average prices of petrol consumed ranged between highest of N170 and least of N140 per litre. This is against the N145/litre approved by the government.

Obafemi Olawore, Executive Secretary of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MOMAN) last week appealed to the Federal Government to pay their outstanding debts of $2 billion (about N720 billion) owed on importation of petrol products and the accrued interests on bank loans.

Specifically NBS, in the report said that Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation increased by 16.05 percent (year-on-year) in July 2017.

This was 0.05 percent points lower than the rate recorded in June (16.10 percent) making it the sixth consecutive decline in the rate of headline year on year inflation since January 2017.

However, the report further observed that food price pressure continued into July as all major food sub-indexes increased.

“Annual inflation in Nigeria slowed for a sixth month in July, easing to 16.05 percent, but the rise in food inflation was the biggest in eight years, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.”

Consequently, NBS said, “A separate food price index showed inflation rose to 20.28 percent in July, up from 19.91 percent in June, the biggest year-on-year increase since 2009.

“The rise in the index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, meat, fish, oils and fats, coffee, tea and cocoa, potatoes yam and other tubers and vegetables.”

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, is in its second year of recession and is contending with a currency crisis and dollar shortages brought on by low oil prices.

On petrol, for which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has become the major importer in recent times, NBS said, “Average price paid by consumers for PMS (Petrol) increased by 0.3% year-on-year and decreased by 1.4% month-on-month to N148.2 in July 2017 from N150.3 in June 2017.

States with the highest average price of PMS were Yobe (N170), Borno (160.50) and Adamawa (N160).

States with the lowest average included Bauchi (N145.4), Lagos (N145.3) and Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto (N140.0).”

The regional breakdown of the consumption pattern, according to the agency showed that average prices by regions revealed that North Central with average of (N148.6) has Benue State with the highest average price of N159.1/litre while Abuja has the least of N145.

North East (N157.7) showed that Yobe has the highest average price of N170, while Bauchi with the least, has N145.4/litre.

North-West (N145.2) has Zamfara, with N145.9/litre has the highest average price, while Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Sokoto, with N145, have the least.

South East (N147.7) has Enugu, with N149, as the highest, while Abia, with N147, has the least average price.

South-South (N145.2) has Rivers with N146, the highest, while Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Edo, all with N145, recording the least.

The South-West (N145.2) has Oyo, with N146.1/litre as the highest, while Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti with N145, having the least.

According to Friday Ameh, energy analyst, “The NBS reports showed that Nigerians are not benefiting from either huge sums of money paid as subsidies on petrol or billions spent on agriculture in the name of diversification.”

According to Ameh, the huge investments would only be meaningful when government compliments it with infrastructural development, stressing, “subsidies are meaningless when the states are not linked to functional rail lines nor sea ports.”

But Bolade Agbola, Lagos based analyst said, “The downward stickiness of food component of inflation in July is not unexpected because most parts of Nigeria are yet to commence food crops harvesting.

The food price component of inflation will progressively decline when we enter fully into the harvesting season by September. The recovery of the economy from recession will no doubt be slow. The trend may change if the nation’s fortunes are boosted by global crude oil price regime of $50-$55 per barrel.”

Bismarck Rewane, chief executive, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) in the August 31 Economic Bulletin, sees headline inflation sliding marginally to 16.03% in August.

According to Rewane, “We forecast that headline inflation will decline slightly for the seventh consecutive month to 16.03%, as base year effects wear out. Month-on-month inflation is also expected to slide to 0.99% (12.55% annualized) from 1.21% (15.57% annualised) in July.

“We believe that this decline would support the sense of cautious optimism about the economy, invigorate policy maker enthusiasm and push up investor confidence in the markets.

We expect core inflation to marginally fall partly due to the stable exchange rate and the reduction in inventory cycles by manufacturers to reduce carrying costs. Manufacturers and retailers are already stocking up for a hectic December Christmas season.”

Food prices are likely to remain sticky downwards with some minor exceptions in processed goods and commodities such as rice and palm oil. The harvest season is anticipated to commence in the month under review. However there will be a lag between when the harvest season begins and when the impact of increased supply would manifest.

“Commodity prices may begin to ease towards the start of Q4’17 because of the extended rainy season.”

The import substitution drive of the government supported by the relative stability in the foreign exchange market is expected to reduce import cost. However, the full impact might be delayed keeping imported inflation flat in the month of August. This is because importers have been slow to reluctant in passing through the benefits of cheaper imports to the market.

-Independent-