Police PRO Releases Lagos New CP’s Hotline//Lagos Police PRO makes CP’s Number Public

The Lagos Police Command Public Relations officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, has made public the telephone number of the new Lagos Police Commissioner, Ag./CP Edgal Imohimi for the purpose of distress and emergencies.

Ag./CP Edgal Imohimi was Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations until last week when he replaced CP Fatai Owoseni as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police .

Famous-Cole while he released the CP’s number- 0809 999 0483, also encouraged the public to explore other nearest avenues of reporting incidents or situations in chain of command such as DPOs, Area Commanders, RRS (767 & 112) at any time of the day before calling the Commissioner of Police.

The PPRO however expressed his appreciation to Lagosians for their peaceful nature in this festive period as well as their trust in the Nigeria Police Force especially the Lagos Command.