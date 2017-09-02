2017 NIGERIAN CULTURAL FESTIVAL IN AMSTERDAM –THE NETHERLANDS

The Nigerian National Association-The Netherlands (NNA-NL) organized a Business Seminar on Friday, 25th August, 2017. The Business Seminar was geared towards improving the Nigerian Business Sector as well as promoting it's values to the World In order to attract investors.

This seminar explored policy frameworks for scaling up business growth at both the National and Regional levels. The main aim of organizing the Business Seminar was to build trust and establish a common ground where the Dutch can meet Nigerian businesses and to create a platform where the Dutch can offer Nigerian locally based startups a good gauge and a stable foundation.

The Seminar, which took place in Rotterdam-The Netherlands was an avenue to showcase Nigerian businesses, and a forum to inform our host Country that Nigeria has a very large market for their products and services and to reassure them that Nigeria is very safe for investment.

Some of the topics treated are:

1. Nigerians Abroad and National Development: "Evaluating the Models of Engagement” by Hon. Collins Nweke- Councilor at the Ostend City Council in West Flanders Province Belgium.

2. Agriculture the Way Forward for Nigeria Economy; Focus on Food Processing by P.R.Van Oorschot, Food Industry Specialist.

3. Identification of Science and Technology as an Imperative of National Development Using Technology Incubation Program as a tool by Mrs. Evelyn Azih, Educational/Business Consultant & Technology Incubation Expert.

4. The Dutch Culture as a Tool for Easy Integration in The Netherlands. Mr A.G.Kleijewg. Immigration Advocate.

The Business Seminar, which ended with a Gala Night was an open door to realizing an excellent Business Strategy. It also created reliable links and trusted networks for future collaboration and partnership.

On Saturday, 26th August, 2017. Nigerians residing in The Netherlands and their friends all over the World came together to celebrate and showcase the Rich Nigerian Cultural Heritage at Arena Park Amsterdam The Netherlands.

The activities of the day include,:

1. Fashion Show by Queenzabeth Fashions and Shola Kings Fashions.

2. Children Fashion and Talent show organized by Chief Mrs Gloria Okah.

3. Taste of Nigerian Cuisines

4. Display of Nigeria Artifacts anchored by the Vice Chairman of Igbo Union, Mr. Stanley Agu.

5. March past and Cultural Performances by different Nigerian tribes and Associations under NNA-NL.

6. The appearance of Masquerades.

7. Life Music Performance by Da Mac(A-UNIT) and ADDODO K. ADDEH.

The occasion ended with Award of Excellence to some notable Nigerians who have made a positive impact in their area of Service to the Nation.

Certificates of appreciation were also issued to the Chairpersons of different Associations for their full and active participation in the activities of the Nigerian National Association -The Netherlands (NNA-NL).

The Cultural Competition was so intense that the panel of judges are still deliberating on the Winner, the first runner-up and second runner-up amongst the Idemili Progressive Union with their Odogwu Masquerade, the Edo Union with their Benin Cultural dance, and Enugu Progressive Union Marunwanne, with their Adamma Cultural dance.

The 2017 Cultural Festival was aimed at bringing all Nigerians together to learn, communicate and appreciate one another's Culture and tradition in order to foster peace and togetherness especially in this critical period when the Country is on the verge of disintegration. The President of the Association, Chief Mrs Evelyn Azih urged the commended all associations and tribes that participated in the festival to realize that all Nigerians are the same irrespective of tribe and culture. in her opening speech, she called on all Nigerian youths to desist from being used by politicians to cause trouble and inflict mayhem on innocent citizens and implore the Federal Government to initiate activities that will bring people from different regions together as that will not only help in bridging the gap and cultural distance that exist among different regions but will curb the envy, agitation, hatred and tribalism among different ethnic groups in the Country.