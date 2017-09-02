Sallah: Osun TUC Chairman Congratulates Muslims, Workforce

The Chairman, Trade Union Congress Osun State Chapter who double as Chairman Association of Senior Civil Servants State of Osun, Comrade Adebowale Adekola has rejoiced with the Muslims Faithful in the State most, especially the Workers.

In his Sallah message to the entire workforce in the state, Adekola prayed that the economy topsy toppy will soon be a thing of past.

In the same vein he rejoice with the Governor of the State Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his entire Cabinet.

According to him, "I want to use the opportunity of sallah to remind the state governor that Interests of workers in the State should continually paramount to them. Most especially the arrears of promotions, Confirmation,and all others benefits."

He implored the workers to do more for State in arrears of internal generated revenues and continue to give government the un-diluted loyalty and support in actualising the dreams of the present government.