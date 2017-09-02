PHOTOS: Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode celebrates Eid-El-Kabir with Lagosians

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode celebrated this yera's Eid-El-Kabir with fellow Lagosians

at designated centres, Marina Waterfront, Epe.

Below are photos of the event.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (3rd right); Hon. Abiodun Tobun (2ndright); Hon. Segun Olulade (r); HC. Physical Planning & Urban Development, Arc. Wasiu Anifowoshe (m) PS Home Affairs, Mrs. Toyin Awoseyi (3rd left); Chief Lanre Balogun (2nd left); and Alara of Ilara, Oba Akeem Adesanya (L), during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, tagged “Odun Ileya Get-Together”, at one of the designated centres, Marina Waterfront, Epe, Lagos, on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode delivering her address, during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, tagged “Odun Ileya Get-Together”, at one of the designated centres, Marina Waterfront, Epe, Lagos, on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (2nd left); HC. Physical Planning & Urban Development, Arc. Wasiu Anifowoshe (L); Hon. Segun Olulade (2nd right); Hon. Abiodun Tobun (r), during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, tagged “Odun Ileya Get-Together”, at one of the designated centres, Marina Waterfront, Epe, Lagos, on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (m) flanked by Chief Imam of Epe Central Mosque, Imam AbdulRahman Sadala Abiola (2nd right); and members of Epe League of Imam, during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, tagged “Odun Ileya Get-Together”, at one of the designated centres, Marina Waterfront, Epe, Lagos, on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017.