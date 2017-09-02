Eid el Kabir: NBA OSOGBO FELICITATES WITH MUSLIM LAWYERS

The Osogbo, capital of Osun State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has felicitated with Muslim lawyers and the generality of Muslims in Nigeria on this year's Eid-L-Kabir celebration.

The message was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo by the branch's Publicity Secretary, Mr Abdulrahman Okunade.

"The Executive Committee of the Osogbo Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association under the headship of Mr Sarafa Bamidele Ajibade hereby congratulates our Muslim colleagues as well as the entire Muslim community in Nigeria on this occasion of Eid al-Adha.

"We particularly enjoin our colleagues to imbibe the lesson of the season as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim who is also known as the Father of Faith in Christianity.

"We should endeavour to always honour our promises. Our word should be our bond, for only then can we be truly regarded as gentlemen.

"A lawyer is supposed to be a gentleman and a man or woman of honour. But he who lacks honour would not honour his word. Such a person cannot be called a gentleman. Therefore, as lawyers, we should emulate Prophet Ibrahim in being faithful, trustworthy and reliable at all times. A lawyer should be truthful to himself, to his clients, to his colleagues, to the court and to the nation." the body advised.