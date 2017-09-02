Open letter to Edo State Governor

His Excellency,

Godwin N. Obaseki,

Executive Governor,

Edo State,

Thro,

The Chief of Staff to the Governor,

Government House,

Denise Osadebe Avenue,

G.R.A, Benin City,

Edo State.

Your Excellency,

*TOWARDS BOOSTING OUR TOURISM POTENTIALS IN EDO STATE - THE NEED TO PROMOTE OUR CULTURAL HERITAGE*

The above subject matter refers, that:

The true identity of a people, race and nationality is encapsulated in the arts and culture of its populace. The customs and traditions of the people are often captured in these arts and craft, and distinguishes one race and nationality from the other, especially in a heterogeneous society such as we have in Nigeria. It is this attribute that signpost the importance of our cultural heritage, and the deserving need to promote our values.

As our Country, Nigeria, continues to face the harsh realities of global economic challenges, requiring urgent diversification of local economies, Tourism promises huge potentials for success. Unfortunately, we had, in the past, neglected to take full advantage of its benefits, to the extent that no encouragement has been accorded its development, preservation and promotion, both in the public and private sectors.

Other Countries of the world, without comparable tourism potentials as we possess, have developed their tourists sites so much as to attract people from all parts of the world, every year, and huge influx of foreign exchange. A case in point is Dubai, without adequate landmass, and yet, decided to build Cities in the Ocean, to cater for the unprecedented influx of tourists, annually. If they could do such, then we have no excuse not to do even better, the starting point of which is to *aggressively encourage private sector participation*.

Some private individuals of Edo extraction, who have distinguished themselves in the tourism sector of Edo State, include High Priest Osemwegie Ebohon, as well as Sir, Professor Victor Efosa Uwaifo, who have invested massively in the production, collection, preservation and propagation of especially Benin Arts.

The *Ebohon Cultural Centre*, located at #1, Odenede Street, off Alohan Street (between Dumez and Oba Erediauwa Roads, in Ikpoba/Okha Local Govt Area), a private effort of High Priest Osemwegie Ebohon, is home to a robust preservation of our rich cultural heritage, where our local dance, songs and drama are propagated. In addition, it boasts of probably the largest private collection of our vast historical arts and artifacts, botanical garden that provides huge resources for alternative medicine, and centre for spiritual voyages into our ancestry and the world beyond. This Centre plays host to lots of national and international visitors, annually, who visit there for purposes of entertainment, research, excursion, and spiritual solutions to life's various challenges. On the other hand, the *Revelation Tourist Palazzo*, owned and operated by Sir, Prof. Victor Efosa Uwaifo is home to modern Arts of international repute. It also attracts a sizable number of visitors nationwide, as well as excursion visits from different Schools, annually.

Your Excellency, these private efforts need commendations, and encouragement. As they attract visitors to the Centres, they also attract capital flight into Edo State, and put us on the map of developed societies of the world. Sadly, however, these Centres are hardly accessible, on account ONLY of the deplorable condition of the Roads around them, especially those of *Ebohon Cultural Centre on Odenede Street, off Alohan Street*.

*It is against this background, that we make this clarion call to you to, as a matter of necessity, urgently construct the Roads surrounding these Centres, and bring them to international standards, for increased patronage of Tourists to Edo State.*

Pursuant to this, therefore, the construction of Oba Erediauwa Road and its environs, off Upper Sokponba Road (which appears to have been abandoned) should be revisited, and extended to Odenede and Alohan Streets, while *Sir Victor Uwaifo Avenue, off College Road, and Ogbeifun Street, off Sir Victor Uwaifo Avenue*, should be given attention. This is the least the State Government could do, without which it is a very serious and inexcusable indictment on the sincerity of government, for its claims to commitment towards developing our tourism sector, and indeed your efforts to diversify our local economy.

While believing in your desire to transform Edo State, we hope that, in our little way, bringing this, and such other salient matters to your attention, we are contributing our quota towards partnering with you in your developmental efforts. If Edo State Government could develop former Costain Road and its environs into "Chief Gani Fawehimi Layout", because of the exploits of the late legal luminary who, at any rate, was not an indigene of Edo State, it is only natural, and a pleasant commentary on our values, as a people, that we honor our living heroes, by encouraging and complimenting their private efforts that bring honors and accolades to our State.

We thank you, most sincerely, for your much solicited understanding, and speedy response to this patriotic call to service.

Thank you, Sir!

May God bless Edo State!

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!

Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo

Chairman,

Interim Management Committee