SUPREME COURT ANNULMENT OF 2017 KENYA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OUTCOME AS VICTORY FOR CONSTITUTIONAL DEMOCRACY

The Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) commends and congratulates the Kenya Supreme Court for upholding the tenets of constitutionalism and reaffirming the people's faith in democracy and the rule of law by its annulment of the 2017 Presidential election outcome due to irregularities which is at conflict with the provisions of the constitution. We regard this judgement as a victory for constitutional democracy which must be commended and emulated by other African countries for the peace, progress and development of the African continent. We commend most sincerely the opposition party who though aggrieved with the outcome of the Presidential election, didn't take the laws into their hands, but explored the constitutional and democratic option of approaching the courts to seek justice which has been dispensed with. We also commend the people of Kenya for being conscious and faithful to the tenets of democracy by keeping the peace before, during and after the election. The judgement of the Supreme Court in annulling the outcome of Kenya's 2017 Presidential election represents a new chapter in the democratic process in Africa because it signposts the independence, doggedness and commitment of the Kenyan judiciary to the constitution. The judgement of the Kenya Supreme Court should also serve as a wake up call to political parties in Africa who lose election, to realize that the courts or the judiciary remains the only civilized and democratic medium to get justice based on presentation of incontrovertible facts and not just to cry foul to raise tension and heat up the polity. As we celebrate with the Kenya people for setting a new standard with regards to constitutional democracy, may we encourage and admonish them to continue to keep faith with democracy by being eternally vigilant in preparation for the yet to be scheduled Presidential election and maintain the peace before, during and after the election. Thanks. Yours Sincerely, Nelson Ekujumi, Executive Chairman, Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM).