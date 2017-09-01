Rev. Fr. Mbaka in London Meets with William John

HOPe Africa European Representative, Mr. William John in London met with Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka at Our Lady and Saint Joseph Parish, Kingsland 100A Balls Pond Road, London, after 2017 Annual God is Able Catholic Charismatic Crusade: A 6-day power packed program: The wind of change, Jesus the healer Living Sacrifice, Arise and shine, Power must change hands and the power for transformation. Held at Ruach City Church, 197 - 199 Kilburn High Road, London. NW6 7HY, Monday 21st - Saturday 26th August.

Event organizers are “God is Able Catholic Charismatic Renewal” (Nigerian Catholic Chaplaincy, England and Wales) The Theme: The Power for Transformation. Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka (ministering with great anointing) was Guest Minister.

God is Able Catholic Charismatic Prayer Group is a community of believers under the Nigerian Catholic Chaplaincy in England and Wales, and part of the Charismatic Renewal Movement of the Catholic Church. Cultivate - a continuous personal relationship with Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Rely - on the receptivity tothe person, presence and the power of the Holy Spirit.

Employing - the reception and use of the spiritual gifts (charismata) of the Holy Spirit

Mr. William and Rev. Fr. Mbaka had a closed-door meeting regarding Nigeria and how HOPe Africa intends to work with Fr. Mbaka’s Ministry and the Catholic Church in continuation of charity works in Nigeria, most especially to disadvantaged North Eastern Nigeria ravaged by secular issues, Boko Haram.

John has been Supported Housing Manager of Harringay Council for over a decade, earned several honors from meritorious service. He is prepared to provide innovative elders, seniors and disabilities services, including widows housing and care beyond Nigeria. Currently, offering free consultancy services through December 2017 and can be contacted through HOPe Africa International Headquarters in the United States.

Francis John

HOPe Africa USA

Kansas City, MO. 64134

[email protected]