Eid el Kabir: Aregbesola felicitates with Muslims, call for prayer for Nigeria unity

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has called on Muslim faithful in the state and Nigerian in general to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the state and country.

Aregbesola, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Sola Fasure, called on Nigerians of all faiths to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.‎

The Governor tasked adherents of Islam to imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to higher authority as was demonstrated by Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the will of God which the Eid-El-Kabir commemorates.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to the welfare of the people of the state in the remaining period of his tenure, adding also that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government will continue to do all it can to improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

He said political leaders and followers, religious leaders and their adherents; all must come together and forge a harmonious relationship for the love of their country, saying according to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the love of one’s country is a very essential part of faith.

Quoting from the Holy Quran Q41 v 46 which says: ‘Whoever works righteousness benefits his own soul; whoever works evil, it is against his soul: nor is thy Lord ever unjust to His servants,’ Aregbesola said the pursuit of truth and justice at all times should be the watchword of those who hold the affairs of the nation in their hands.

He added that oppression, inequality, wrong-doing, defying right and justice, transgressing the boundary of God on earth are the bases of problems confronting the country, urging Nigerians, in the spirit of the festival, to rededicate themselves to the cause of serving their creator, country and humanity as a whole.

The statement said inter alia: “We should use the occasion to offer prayers to God for peaceful co-existence among different ethno-religious groups in the country.

“The celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir must draw us closer to God than ever before as well as strife to avoid negative tendencies which could further compound our fragile socio-political and economic conditions to the limit.

We should stop the prevalence of hate speeches in the country and divisive acts and utterances that are threat to the corporate existence of the country.

“As Muslims, we are not to judge our fellow man. We should leave judgment to God who created us all. Why must people kill in the name of God? Why must people act God? Why must they preempt what their creator will do?

“Muslims must be tolerant, trustworthy, dependable and peace-loving wherever he lives. He must be a beacon of peace and sterling example of humankind worthy of emulation.

“People must put an end to violence, killing and mindless bloodletting all in the name of religions, and embrace peace and coexist peaceably amongst themselves wherever they reside, Aregbesola said.

He stressed that government at all tiers would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march toward actualising the full potential of Nigeria.

He assured Nigerians of safety in all parts of the country, emphasising that security agencies had been directed to maintain peace and protect lives and property during and after the celebration.

The Governor wished all Nigerians a most rewarding and Happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.