Ooni declares Ilojo festival global

As preparations towards this year's Olojo festival gathers momentum, Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has called for total repackaging of African culture to remove negative tag put on cultural beliefs of the black race.

The monarch said contrary to the view of many people within and outside the continent, dieties and forbears of the Africans were all servants of God, who did exceptionally well in delivering on the mandate given to them by God.

Speaking in his palace during the media launch of 2017 Olojo Festival, Ooni Ogunwusi, who gave historical background of the festival, disclosed that during Olojo, the sacred Are crown, regarded as the oldest crown in the world is worn by Ooni once in a year.

According to him, Olojo is the celebration of the first dusk and dawn, adding that during the festival, Ooni will wear Are crown and take a trip to Oke Mogun, the spot where the first dusk and dawn happened.

Declaring Olojo a global festival, Ooni Ogunwusi called for proper education of the younger generation on the significance of major cultural celebrations of Yoruba people.

Highlighting activities and events lined up to make this year's festival a rewarding outing for tourists and participants alike, Ooni said 2017 Olojo will feature reorientation workshop for the youth on culture, football competition, ayo Olopon, fashion show and traditional musical night.

The Ooni is expected to move into a 7-day seclusion to commune with his ancestors and pray for the nation before the grand finale of Olojo slated for 30th of September. He added that some members of black caucus of Pennsylvania House of Representatives and about 150 other black Americans have already indicated interest to participate during this year's Olojo festival.