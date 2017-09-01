DSIEC DISSOLUTION: Delta APC Accuses Okowa

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the dissolution of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), was a script of the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, allegedly carried out by members of the State House of Assembly.

Speaking in a telephone interview with our correspondent Thursday, the state secretary of the party, Chidi Okonji said the Moses Ogbe-led DSIEC was sacked due to his resolve to conduct a free, fair and credible local government election across the 25 councils in the state.

“I know why the governor sacked Ogbe, it is because he has promised to conduct free council polls in the state”, he alleged.

The APC scribe alleged further that Okowa has concluded plans to appoint his cronies into the Board to purportedly rig the forthcoming council election in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hence he removed Ogbe, whose tenure has not expired.

“The governor should know that the state is not his personal business which he runs at will”, he charged Okowa.