Ekiti Probe Panel: Coscharis Motors’ official says “Fayemi gave verbal contract to supply 156 vehicles”, 17 vehicles missing

As the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State government to investigate the finances of the state under the administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi continued its proceedings today, an official of Coscharis Motors Nigeria Limited, Mr. Justin Ighene has said that the company was awarded contract to supply 156 vehicles verbally and that 17 vehicles were presented to the government as gifts.

Counsel to Coscharis Motors Nigeria Limited, Mr Jiya Peter guided the witness in presenting the document he submitted before the commission.

Mr Ighene said Coscharis Motors was only given letter of award of contract to supply 59 vehicles while 156 vehicles were supplied based on verbal directive from Dr Fayemi.

Ighene’s evidence contradicted a letter written by Coscharis Motors to the Ministry of Local Government dated May 2, 2014.

Counsel to the commission, Mr Sunday Bamise led Mr. Shittu Rotimi who is the Principal Technical Officer in the General Administration Department, Transport Pool, Government House, Ado-Ekiti in reading out the content of the exhibit he tendered yesterday.

Mr. Shittu who is in charge of procurement, furniture and distributions of the state's vehicles maintained that 219 vehicles were received by his office and not 235 as indicated in Coscharis Motors letter to the Ministry of Local Government dated May 2, 2014.

Other witnesses who appeared before the commission yesterday and cross examined today were Mr. Samuel Akinjide Akinleye of the Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Title and Mr. Shola Ogunmiluyi.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Salias Oyewole adjourned the proceedings till Friday, September 8, 2017 for further proceedings.