30-year-old Man bags 6 jail term for stealing ram for Sallah in Osun

An Osogbo Magistrate court in Osun state has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Sulaiman Awokunle to six months imprisonment for allegedly stealing a ram meant for Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

The accused person was arraigned in court by the Osun State Police Command today, (Thursday).

Awokunle was accused of stealing the ram which worth N25,000 at about 6a.m at Onunrin's compound in Iree, Osun state.

The police prosecutor, Elisa Olusegun told the court that the ram belonged to one Saka Idowu of Onunrin's compound, Oke-Ogi area, Iree.

Olusegun said the accused person committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the criminal code, cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Odun state of Nigeria, 2003.

Awokunle pleaded guilty to the one count-charge of theft leveled against him. He pleaded for mercy.

His counsel, Najite Okobe pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

Okobe further informed the court that the accused is first time offender adding that he was preparing to celebrate Sallah with his family.

The Judge, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba convicted Awokunle and sentenced him to 6 months imprisonment. The Magistrate however gave him an option of payment of a sum of N4,000.