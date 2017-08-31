NDDC Assures Security Agencies of Support

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere, has pledged a continued support for the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies in their efforts to provide security in the Niger Delta region.

Mr. Ekere gave the assurance at a ceremony to decorate 6 promoted police officers working with him at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The policemen were decorated as Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, by the NDDC Chief Executive Officer and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki. The elevated officers were Patrick Udoinyang, Peter Osimiri, Moses Adjarho, Ekong Daniel, Ibrahim Atabor, and Etim Ekpe.

Mr. Ekere said the Commission would not have been able to perform well without the support of the security forces, especially the police, adding that the Niger Delta region remained a volatile area.

He said the NDDC appreciated the services of the police to the society, adding that as an interventionist agency, the Commission had a responsibility to make sure that those who safeguard the lives and property of the people were given the necessary backing to enhance their capacity to maintain security in the Niger Delta.

Ekere said further: “We recently donated 9 gun boats to the police and have also assisted in sending marine police personnel abroad for special training to enable them effectively police our waterways.”

Addressing the newly promoted officers, the NDDC boss urged them to continue to discharge their duties efficiently and professionally, noting that their promotion should be seen as a reward for their sacrifices and the effort they had put into the job.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki, commended the NDDC for providing facilities to enhance the operations of the Police and other security agencies and urged it not to relent. He said that the police needed the cooperation and support of all organisations to succeed.

He said that the NDDC had demonstrated commitment to assisting the Nigeria Police, not only in enhancing its operational capacity, but also in addressing the welfare needs of personnel of the force.

The Police Commissioner congratulated the officers for their promotion, charging them to continue to put in their best as more was now expected of them with their new ranks.

Ibitoye Abosede

Director Corporate Affairs

August 31, 2017.