UK to donate £200 million five-year Emergency Assistance to support Boko Haram Victims

In an interview with CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor, Nic Robertson, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson outlined the United Kingdom’s commitment to Nigeria's fight against Boko Haram through continued counterterrorism training, military support and an expanded humanitarian aid package.

Boris Johnson is in Nigeria alongside International Development Secretary, Priti Patel, to unveil a new aid plan and reaffirm the UK’s commitment to combating Boko Haram.

On how Boko Haram violence impacts the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson said “This is an effort in which the UK has to be engaged. The consequences of this catastrophe are felt in our country. When you have massive pressures like this -- when you have massive tracts of the country under control by terrorists, of course it drives great waves of migration, drives great waves of refugees to our country… They (Boko Haram) played a huge part in causing a political crisis in Italy and other European countries.”

Commenting on continued humanitarian assistance in Nigeria, Patel said “We can’t do this ourselves. We need the Nigerian government do more than step up, they have to tackle this crisis which is taking place in their own country… Terrorism knows no borders and the Nigerian government must now follow our lead to stop innocent people dying and securing the area so that these people can rebuild their lives in safety -- reducing the threat of radicalisation and migration for the UK at home”