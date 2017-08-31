Eil-el-Kabir: AGF Felicitates With Muslim Faithful

As Muslim in Nigeria prepare to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, a socio-political Organisation, Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation (AGF), Osun State chapter has sent a felicitation message to all Muslims in the state and across the country for a joyful celebration.

In a statement jointly signed by the organisation's Coordinator and Secretary, Comrade Sikiru Tijani and Adeniji Yahaya, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, they charged Muslim faithful to use the festive period to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

They also charged Muslims to instil the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to the Supreme deity, as was demonstrated by Prophet Ibaraheem's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the will of God, which Eid-El-Kabir commemorate.

The organisation expressed confidence that the prayers Nigerians have offered for peace, prosperity and unity of the country had gone a long way in helping the country to survive the current hard times which was brought about by the previous administrations.

“We pray for a very joyful and fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir. We join all Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to celebrate the commemoration of the miraculous journey of Allah’s servant Prophet Ibrahim as we celebrate the great faith which culminated in the realisation of God’s family on Earth.

“We enjoin all Nigerians to emulate the faith of Allah’s servant as a beacon of hope for a divine provision for our great country. We believe that with our redoubled efforts and God’s blessings, Nigeria will remain a land of peace and prosperity. May the Almighty Allah accept our prayers."

The foundation however urged the people of the state and Nigeria at large to be moderate in the course of celebration and eschew any act capable of breaching the peace of the state and the country at large.

It also appealed to all the road users to be law abiding, praying that all Nigerians have a joyful eil-el-kabir celebrations.