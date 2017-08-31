Saraki Is Too Decent To Unleash Terror On Anybody; IYA Replies Dr. Perry Brimah

The Integrity Youth Alliance said her attention has been drawn to a post by one Dr Perry Brimah claiming Saraki that “pro-Saraki terrorists had abducted a member of the Cabal Must Go movement who was at the court in solidarity with Sahara Reporters”.

In a press release by the National Coordinator of Integrity Youth Alliance, Kelvin Adegbenga, he said there was no iota of truth in Brimah’s allegation as IYA members were in Court yesterday and the only group in attendance at the court are youths and women supporters of Senator Saraki.

“We never saw any other group or individuals in court supporting Sahara Reporters and Journalists were on ground to substantiate our claim that Dr Brimah lied and goofed, Adegbenga said.

The group called on Senator Saraki to ignore Dr Brimah’s unfounded allegations and continue his excellent performance at the National Assembly.