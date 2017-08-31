If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 31 August 2017 14:47 CET

TCN Wheels Out 72,261.7MW of Electricity in Four Weeks

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), said yesterday that it wheeled out 72,261.7 megawatts of electricity in the first four weeks of August, Vanguard reports.

The daily statistics of TCN operations obtained from Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO), a section of the TCN, indicated that 34,853.3 megawatts was generated between August 1 and 12. This was against the 37,408.4 megawatts generated between August 13 and 23.

TCN said that national peak demand forecast stood at 19,100.00mw, while 11,165.40mw was the installed available capacity, 7,139.60mw was the available capacity, 7,000 mw was the current transmission capacity and network operational capacity was 5,500.00mw.


If you are afraid of divorce you will never find your true and real LOVER
By: akoaso

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists