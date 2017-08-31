Court remands Two Men In Prison over alleged Armed Robbery

A 44 year old man, Matthew Bamidele, and his accomplice Timothy Ishola aged 30 have been arraigned by the Osun State Police command before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the State capital, over alleged armed robbery.

Police prosecutor, Mr Elisha Olusegun had told the court that the two accused persons on the 2nd of August 2017 at Onibueja area, Osogbo armed themselves with dangerous weapons such as knife and iron rod and robbed one Adeshina Afeez of his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle valued at #127,000.

Olusegun added that the offence committed by the accused contravenes section 6(b) and is punishable under section 1 (I) of the Robbery and Fire arms Act CAP RII Vol. 14 laws of federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Meanwhile, the two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the two-counts preferred against them.

In his ruling, Magistarte Olubukola Awodele, remanded the two persons in prison pending their arraignment in the high court.

Awodele hereby adjourned the case till December 15, 2017 for mention.