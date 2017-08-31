Floods Brace up Naija, the weatherman says we'll soon be swimming again

Weather forecasts point to more flooding in the next couple of days. Get a boat while you can.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency's (NiMet) weather forecast for the coming days, doesn’t sound exactly pretty.

Ok, let’s cut to the chase: It isn’t pretty.

Much of Lagos was submerged in July following heavy rains.

Most of the States in Nigeria also experienced severe flood in June and July of 2017.

It does look like those horrible days are going to be making a return soon enough if recent forecasts from NiMet are anything to go by.

Lagos submerged (Punch)

According to NiMet, “There are high prospects of severe thunderstorms over the northeast while localised thunderstorms are anticipated over the northwest and central states.

“The southern areas are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall activities in the next 24 hours”.

Weather forecast by NiMet for the next 24 hours indicates that there’ll be localised rains over Osogbo, Shaki, Ado-Ekiti, Iseyin, Akure, PortHarcourt, Benin, Calabar, Eket, Owerri, Umuahia, Enugu, Abakaliki during afternoon and evening hours.

Day and night temperatures will oscillate between 28 to 31 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience severe thunderstorms with possibilities of flood over Maiduguri, Yola, Damaturu, Potiskum and Nguru and localised thunderstorms over Dutse, Kano, Katsina, Gusau and Yelwa during the morning and afternoon periods.

With shifting weather patterns caused by global warming, most of the world is battling hurricanes, flooding and mudslides at this time.

Hurricane Harvey wreaked plenty havoc (AP/David J. Phillip)

Hurricane Harvey has sacked thousands in Houston, Texas this month.

Back on the continent, mudslides led to the deaths of over 1,000 people in Sierra Leone this month.

So, yes, there’s been an August break in Nigeria, but the weatherman is saying the cars will soon start swimming again.

An umbrella may not cut it if you reside in Lagos--a flood prone city in Nigeria. Grabbing a boat or Kayak may just be the most sensible decision you've taken recently.