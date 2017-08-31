Eid el Kabir; Osun APC urges residents to renew commitment to peace

All Progressives Congress, APC in the state of Osun has admonished citizens of the state to "renew their commitment to peace, unity and loyalty which are the qualities consistent with any community that wishes to sustain progress and development.

This is contained in a release signed the party's Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi.

"This is especially necessary during the Eid-el-Kabir festival when Muslims show gratitude to Allah for His love and kindness in providing for those who are in need.

"It is also the duty not only of Muslims‎ but everyone as well, to help the helpless and be generous to our fellow men and women who are less privileged." the APC said.

In a goodwill message to people of the state as they celebrate the Eid-el-kabir festival, the APC urged celebrants and friends to "always be grateful to Allah in whatever situation they find themselves."

According to the APC, Allah will continue to help, improve and transform the lives of those who show gratitude for whatever prayers are answered, like He did to Ibrahim when He answered his prayers, tested his faith and made the prophet a father of a great nation.

Similarly, the state of Osun worked and prayed for peace and progress which greedy politicians could not give them between 2007 and 2010. However in the last seven years, that peace and progress has been secured, but some evil people are again plotting to bring back anarchy.

Albeit, the APC stressed that to sustain the remarkable progress made so far, the people must be vigilant and committed to unity and peace, otherwise, "we will make the mistake of handing this progressive state over to vultures who are scheming to devour the progress that has been made so far."

"The people of Osun must stay loyal and grateful for what Allah has made possible for the state", the party stressed adding that, "those who make light of what they are given, risk losing it and becoming victims of thieves who trade in lies and deceit."

The party also urged people of the state to " firmly protect themselves from any attempt by negative politicians who are plotting to reverse their fortunes".