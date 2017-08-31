If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Crime & Punishment | 31 August 2017 11:33 CET

Another Ritualist Den discovered In Lagos, One Suspect Set Ablaze (Photos -Warning: Contents might be offensive)

By Realnews

The tunnel where they were found leads to a moribund company. Syringes believed to be used in injecting their victim with sedative drugs, were discovered in the hideout.


"When you live by the sword, you die by the sword"
