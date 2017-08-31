Another Ritualist Den discovered In Lagos, One Suspect Set Ablaze (Photos -Warning: Contents might be offensive)

The tunnel where they were found leads to a moribund company. Syringes believed to be used in injecting their victim with sedative drugs, were discovered in the hideout.

Another ritualist den discovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos State. One of the suspected ritualists was set ablaze while two others were rescued by the Police from being lynched. Another ritualist den discovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos State. One of the suspected ritualists was set ablaze while two others were rescued by the Police from being lynched.