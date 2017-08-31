Anti-corruption war has failed, says Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says the war against corruption is already lost with current tempo.

The EFCC chief said this at an interactive session with media executives in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The way we are going we have already failed. I am telling you we have almost failed. It is almost lost. The battle against corruption is not only evil, it is a poison,” he said.‎

However, he disclosed that the commission recovered about N409 billion between January and August, and that it secured 137 convictions nationwide within this period.

“Between January and August 30, 2017, the EFCC recovered N409,270,706,686.75; $69,501,156.67; 231,118.69 Pounds; 610,816.20 Euros; Dirham 443,400.00 and 70,500.00 Saudi Riyal,” he said.

“Over a month ago, the commission recovered over N329billion from a group of oil marketers for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.”

Magu also expressed the resolve of the anti-graft agency to remain unrelenting in the fight against corruption.

“In the area of prosecution of cases in court, we are also making progress despite the antics of some persons accused of grand corruption to delay trial,” he said.

He urged media practitioners to see themselves as partners in progress with the anti-graft agency, saying EFCC alone cannot win the war against corruption.

“From what we read in the papers these days, it is either somebody is fighting Magu or Magu is fighting other people,” he said. “But seriously speaking, instead of fighting ourselves, we should be united in fighting the common enemy, which is corruption.”

The EFCC chief also said he had no personal grouse with anyone, saying, “I am not after anybody and have no issues with anybody. Those who think they have issues with me will soon discover that I mean no harm.

“What drives me is the passion to do what is right by ensuring that we fight corruption to a standstill in this country.”