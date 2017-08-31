Police Dismisses Officer Who Killed Father Of Two In Delta Community

In its bid to cleanse the police force of unscrupulous elements, the Delta State Police Command has dismissed one Sergeant Habila Samaila over what the Command called ‘professional misconduct’.

In a press release made available to journalists Tuesday in Asaba, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Andrew Aniamaka on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Mohammed Zanna also disclosed that the process of arraigning Samaila, 36 years old in court was already on.

The dismissed Sergeant sometimes 12 days ago allegedly murdered one Ejovwokoghene Igueride, 32 years, of Emede community, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that on Saturday19th August 2017, “at about 1910hrs, the deceased was reportedly shot by a mobile Policeman at Emede community and was rushed to General Hospital Olomoro where he was confirmed dead. Investigation so far revealed that the shooting was done by former Sgt. Habila Samaila of 33 PMF Ado-Ekiti, who was on escort to the community with the Director of Johnnesco (Nig.) Enterprises Ltd”, the released stated.

Meanwhile, the Command expresses its heart-felt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as it shares in their pains over the unfortunate loss of their loved one due to the careless handling of weapon by the dismissed sergeant.

It would be recall that The Nigerian Voice last week reported that the people of Emede, Isoko South local government area, Delta State were thrown into mourning when a 34-year-old Fred Igueriede was allegedly shot dead by a mobile policeman.

The incidence which occurred over the weekend during a burial ceremony caused chaos as other policemen at the ceremony purportedly shot sporadically into the air to dispel the mob from retaliating the murder of their kinsman.