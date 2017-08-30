Biafra: South-East Govs Meet Nnamdi Kanu

Governors of the South-East states on Wednesday held talks with leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in Enugu.

The meeting was held at the Enugu State Government House.

It was the first time the governors are meeting Kanu, who is championing the pro-Biafra agitation in the South-East and parts of the South-South.

Our correspondent learnt that issues surrounding the ongoing agitation, including IPOB’s call for a boycott of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State on November 18, and the group’s recent establishment of a ‘Biafra Secret Service’, topped the agenda of the meeting which had Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, in attendance.

Nkem Okeke, deputy governor of Anambra State, represented Governor Willie Obiano.

Rochas Okorocha and Okezie Ikpeazu of Imo and Abia states, respectively, were absent, and were not represented.

A source at the meeting said both governors were outside the country.

Kanu was accompanied to the meeting by elder statesman, Professor Ben Nwabueze, and founder of the Igbo Youth Movement, Evangelist Elliot Uko.

Our correspondent equally learnt that the governors at the meeting which held behind closed doors, spoke of the need for an ‘amicable resolution’ of issues raised by the pro-Biafra activists.Punch