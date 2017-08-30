Ooni speaks on Marriage crisis

Following the declaration by Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi, that her marriage to Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has ended, Media Directorate in Ooni's palace, has said at the appropriate time, the palace will comment on the matter.

The statement issued by Olori Ogunwusi, where she declared that marriage to the revered monarch has ended had hit the internet earlier in the day, drawing divergent views from the people.

However, when contacted on phone for reaction, the director of media and publicity in Ooni's palace, Moses Olafare, said, "In this era of social media, where people have free access to the internet and rely on that to pass acrosss information as constitutionally permitted by laws of the land, people can say anything.

"Inspite of all being said on the issue, decorum still requires that we in the House of Oduduwa maintains silence, at least for now. This is because marriage is strictly a private matter that should not be subjected to undue public uproar.

"Whenever it is necessary for us to talk, we will surely talk on the issue." Olafare added.