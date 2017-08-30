MSSN petitions Ambode over cult attack on LASPOTECH students

Worried by the attack unleashed on students of Lagos State Polytechnic by suspected cult members, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria has written a petition to the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The petition dated Wednesday, August 30, sought for an investigation into the attack unleashed on the Muslim students of LASPOTECH.

The petition, which was signed by the President of the MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, urged the governor to ensure that culprits of the attack were punished.

The petition titled, 'Attack of members by cultists’, read in part, “I hereby use this medium to report to your office that members of our prestigious organisation were attacked by cultists in their hostel on Monday.

“At about 9:20pm of the said day, the cultists came in their multitude to one of the hostels inhabited by our members in the pretext and with the claim of searching for a lost item.

“Upon entering, they attacked residents, our members and students of your prestigious institution. They were assaulted and battered with various weapons thereby inflicting on them various degrees of injuries that could lead to death.

“This attack which is suspected to be have been carried out by cultists is not the first on our calm and easygoing members.

“Being aware of your strive and stride towards ensuring a peaceful Lagos, we hereby urge your office to make investigations into this attack of our teeming members who have been peaceful and enjoining peaceful coexistence within and outside campus.”

SIGNED:

SAHEED ASHAFA (Ph.D)

Amir (President),

Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit.

[email protected]

08173291878

www.facebook.com/LagosMSSN